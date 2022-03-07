Two foreign fighters from the UK asked to be identified as "Scouser" and "Jacks" pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Picture taken March 5, 2022.
Michael, a foreign fighter poses for a picture, as he and other volunteers are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Picture taken March 5, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has gained worldwide renown for his tough speeches calling for military help and sanctions from Western nations as Russia bombards his country. In an emotional video on Monday, however, his tone shifted slightly.
This time, he offered a sliver of hope - dangling the possibility of a peaceful life in Ukraine after its "victory" in the violent and bloody conflict that has entered its 12th day.
Zelensky, in an almost lyrical speech while wearing an olive-green military-style T-shirt, said Ukraine has been thrust into suffering "that no other European nation has seen in 80 years." While Ukrainians had "never dreamt of killing," they had no choice but to "wipe out the enemy from our land and from our life" amid Russia's invasion, he said.
"How many more deaths and losses are needed to secure the sky above Ukraine?" he asked, ramping up calls for help to counter Russian air raids.
In an apparent appeal to European leaders and their citizens, he asked: "How are peaceful people in Kharkiv or Mykolaiv different from those in Hamburg or Vienna?"
During his speech, the 44-year-old actor turned wartime leader, who was elected in April 2019, referenced the flag of Ukraine, two bands of bright yellow and blue.
The flag, Zelensky said, resembled land and sky. A place of peace, "without tanks" and "without rockets," he said. "That's how it was and how it will be," he vowed.
In recent days, supporters of Ukraine have carried its flag through the streets of countries around the world during antiwar protests from Britain to Malaysia and Tokyo to South Africa.
Other supporters of Ukraine have embraced its national flower, the sunflower, as a symbol of resistance and hope. Some people are wearing them stitched into their clothing, while others are painting them and planting them so that more can grow.