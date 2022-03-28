ISTANBUL, Turkey - Ukrainian and Russian delegations are arriving in Istanbul for another round of in-person talks - putting NATO member Turkey, which has ties to both Kyiv and Moscow, in the spotlight as an intermediary in the deadly conflict grinding into its second month.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed his desire for a cease-fire in a phone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to offer a diplomatic opening Sunday, saying that Kyiv could declare its "neutrality" and effectively end its bid to join NATO in a potential peace agreement with Moscow, but stressed that any deal must be voted on by a national referendum held without Russian troops in Ukraine.
Zelensky made his remarks during an interview with a Russian outlet, which the Kremlin's Internet censor then banned Russian media from publishing. Russia's foreign minister on Monday, dismissing the chances of Putin and Zelensky meeting, downplayed expectations before the talks were expected to begin Tuesday.
The renewed diplomatic effort comes fighting and shelling continues to terrorize the country, and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Andriivna Vereshchuk said Monday that humanitarian corridors would not be open due to reports of "provocations." About 160,000 civilians remain stuck in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city blockaded and shelled by Russia for weeks, its mayor said Monday.
Pentagon intelligence suggests Russia is changing focus to controlling the eastern Donbas region, where pro-Kremlin separatists have battled Ukrainian forces since 2014. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence accused Russia on Sunday of trying to dominate the east and divide his country in two - "to create North and South Korea in Ukraine."
Also Monday:
- Satellite images and videos verified by The Washington Post show that Kremlin-backed forces began building a camp in Russian-controlled territory just east of the besieged city of Mariupol in recent weeks, amid allegations from local officials that residents were being forcibly taken to "filtration camps."
- Even as Russia rains missiles onto Ukraine, it is still sending approximately 30% of the gas it sells in Europe through the country it invaded. Although Ukraine's leaders called for the continent to immediately halt imports of Russian gas, they are doing nothing to interfere with Russia's gas flowing through its pipelines to customers including Germany, Austria, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
- Turkey said it defused a mine detected off its shores, two days after another mine at sea forced a temporary closure of the Bosporus strait. Russia warned last week that hundreds of mines had drifted into the Black Sea after coming loose from cables near Ukrainian ports, though it remains unclear where the diffused mines originated and if there is any connection.