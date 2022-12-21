Ukrainian servicemen ride an Armoured Personnel Carrier as a local resident walks an empty street in Lyman

Ukrainian servicemen ride an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), as a local resident walks an empty street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine December 20, 2022.  

 STRINGER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday plans to appear in Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and visit Capitol Hill, according to people with knowledge of the plan - a trip that will mark Zelensky's first public international appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden and Zelensky are scheduled to meet at the White House, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the visit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was not yet publicly announced. The White House declined to comment.