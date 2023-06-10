Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy shake hands during press conference in Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands and embrace during a joint press conference in Kyiv, on Saturday.

 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian counter-offensive operations were under way, but declined to divulge details, telling reporters to pass on to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine's generals are optimistic.

The Ukrainian leader, in his trademark khaki fatigues, shrugged at a press conference in Kyiv when asked about comments by Putin, who said on Friday that Kyiv had begun its counter-offensive but failed to make progress.