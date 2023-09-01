A ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kyiv

First graders attend a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 1, 2023. 

 GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the successful use of new Ukrainian-made long-range weapons in his nightly address, saying they hit a target 700 kilometers, about 435 miles, away. Zelensky didn't say what the weapons were or whether they were used in a test or against an enemy target.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry appeared to refer to the weapons in a social media post echoing Zelensky's remarks. Hours earlier, the Ukrainian leader had said the weapons were produced by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.