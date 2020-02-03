CONCORD — The editor of the Concord Monitor announced to readers over the weekend the newspaper will not endorse any candidates in the 2020 presidential primary, citing fewer staff covering candidates this political cycle.
In a note to readers dated Feb. 2, Concord Monitor Editor Steve Leone writes in years past the newspaper announced an endorsement following “months of candidate interviews, and oftentimes tense internal debate.”
“This summer, facing the realities of a far smaller staff than in primaries past, we decided the tremendous investment in time needed by our editorial board to meet individually with all the candidates in both parties would be more wisely spent elsewhere,” writes Leone.
“So we decided we would not endorse primary candidates in 2020. This was not an easy decision, but it was one guided by what we see as our central mission in our communities. In a world where opinions increasingly come from all directions, our value, we believe, is in providing our readers with local journalism rooted in solid reporting. Our decision is indicative of the changes happening across our industry. With fewer resources, we’ve had to make some hard choices, both in coverage and philosophy.”
Last month, the New Hampshire Union Leader endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the 2020 Democratic primary.
When contacted by the Union Leader, Leone said he did not have anything to add to the note to readers.