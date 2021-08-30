The owner of a Bethlehem motel who pleaded for help from the town to get one of his tenants to remove an expletive-laden display targeting President Joe Biden has sold the property.
Randy Nearing said Monday that the Pinewood Motel at 1214 Main St. was sold in early August.
The motel has several apartments -- one of which is being rented by a man whose vulgar messages have outraged Nearing and local residents and frustrated town officials who have refused to take action for fear of being sued for violating the man's First Amendment rights.
“I owned the property and I should have had some rights on my own property,” said Nearing, who tried unsuccessfully to get the town to enforce a local ordinance prohibiting obscene signs.
He was hoping to sell the property even before Ryan Collins first displayed a “F--- Biden” flag in early July. Someone later set the flag ablaze.
In the wake of the burning, Collins made a new sign. He has since added more profanity-festooned signs visible to drivers on the busy street.
The signs created a big headache for Nearing, who wanted them removed. Collins argued he had the right to display them even though he’s not the property owner.
Selectmen consulted with their attorney and looked at other ways to force the display to be taken down before deciding it was a civil matter between a landlord and tenant.
Nearing considered beginning a lengthy eviction process against Collins but ended up moving ahead with the sale. He is no longer involved in the fight.
The new owner could not be reached for comment Monday.
Nearing maintained that the town should have done more to help him as a property owner. He said his own rights were infringed upon.
“When they can do that right on my property with impunity, then there’s something really wrong,” he said.
The signs continue to be a source of complaints.
At a select board meeting last week, residents asked for an update on efforts remove the signs. They didn’t get the answer they were hoping for.
The board has grown even more concerned about possible litigation over removal of the signs after a New Jersey Supreme Court ruling in late July that found a supporter of former president Donald Trump had the right to display a similar “F--- Biden” sign on her property.
Although the circumstances are different -- Collins isn’t the property owner -- town officials are still skittish.
“We could do something, but the chances the town is going to get dragged into litigation are really, really good, I think, just like the New Jersey case, and then in the end it’s not going to work out for us,” Selectman Chris Jensen said.
Resident Donna Wiley called the signs “very upsetting.”
“This is someone’s private property, not this person’s private property. He’s a tenant,” she told the board.
According to town officials, the owner of an abutting apartment complex will allow people to install a fence if they choose.
“He did agree to let people put up a fence to hide it when you’re going out of town. That would at least handle one side,” Selectman April Hibberd said.
Resident Nancy Fages called the signs obscene and questioned why obscenity laws can’t be enforced.
“I think that this is absolutely disgusting that children have to look at this every day on their way to school. Absolutely a disgrace. I’m a Republican, and it’s a disgrace,” she told selectmen.