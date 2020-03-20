MANCHESTER — The results are in for the name of the police department's new comfort dog. And the winner is ... Patch.
Last week, the department sought the help of the public in naming the black Labrador retriever, which joined the department in January. A survey included five names with special meaning to either the police department or the city.
The list also included Amos, Sam, Harry and Rex.
The survey drew 3,055 votes and Patch won with 44% of the vote, according to the department.
The puppy was donated by Hero Pups of Portsmouth. Patch's handler will be Detective Justin Breton.
While not making any public appearances during the coronaviris outbreak, Patch is still being trained.
All of his needs will be paid for through donations. If you would like to donate,please click on the following PayPal link: paypal.me/MAPCD603?locale.x=en_US
Checks are accepted as well and can be made out to: The Manchester Association of Police Comfort Dogs. Checks can be mailed to the Manchester Police Department 405 Valley St. Manchester, New Hampshire 03103