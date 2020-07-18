It’s another signpost on the road back to normal: The Sherman Adams Visitor Center at Mt. Washington State Park is now open to visitors — by reservation only.
Visitors can still access the summit grounds and observation deck without a reservation, but whether you arrive by train, road or hiking trail, you’ll need a reservation to get inside.
Philip Bryce, director of the state division of parks and recreation, said 75 people per hour can be in the building, a quarter of its capacity. “Obviously we are concerned about making sure everybody has a safe and pleasurable experience at the summit,” he said.
Masks are required for guests and staff, and food service may be limited to packaged foods on certain days. The retail shop and food service will be one-way traffic, and paying by credit card is encouraged.
The observatory museum in the basement of the building will be closed in order to address ventilation issues, Bryce said.
“It’s been a real challenge to get to this point,” he said.
There are no limits on how many visitors can take the hiking trails or the auto road to the summit.
Reservations for the visitor center can be made in one-hour blocks, starting at 8:45 a.m., with the last reservation at 5:45 p.m. A non-refundable $1 transaction fee will be charged for each reservation.
To make a reservation, go to: www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/mt-washington-state-park.