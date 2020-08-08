Nashua Community College and Rivier University will reopen their campuses this fall with extensive changes and precautions in place.
“I don’t think we will get back to normal. It will be different, but I think in many ways, this will strengthen our institution,” said Lucille Jordan, president of Nashua Community College.
Nashua Community College will open its doors in a hybrid format, with class lectures being held online and lab classes taking place in-person on campus.
“We can’t have all of our students in the building,” Jordan said.
Some classrooms will allow up to 10 students per room and other classrooms will accommodate up to 18 students.
The school was able to try out some of its new protocols during its recent summer session.
Everyone must answer five screening questions when entering the campus and have their temperature checked before going into a classroom, Jordan said. Face coverings are required.
Although schedules have been adjusted, classes have been capped and more faculty may be required, a lot of planning has taken place to decrease the number of students in buildings, she said.
“Most of our students are excited about returning to campus,” Jordan said.
Final enrollment numbers have not yet been determined, but Nashua Community College typically enrolls about 2,000 students a year.
A significant investment has been made in the school’s technology, Jordan said.
Some faculty members will be able to use their own classrooms and white boards while teaching students remotely.
“The student feels like they are right directly interacting with the classroom,” she said.
Rivier’s plan
At Rivier University, a detailed plan for students to return to campus was released last week.
“Rivier University will welcome new and returning students to campus this fall for face-to-face instruction and a residential experience,” according to the plan, which highlighted the changes made for health and safety reasons.
COVID-19 testing for full-time undergraduate students is required, and students must submit the results before arriving on campus, according to the plan.
A phased move-in to residence halls will take place Sept. 5-7, with undergraduate classes starting Sept. 9.
Face masks will be required in public spaces such as classrooms, common areas, hallways and building entrances, or whenever six feet of distance is difficult to maintain both indoors and outdoors.
Resident students will not be required to wear masks when alone or with their roommate in their room, according to the plan.
In a letter, Rivier President Sr. Paula Marie Buley welcomed back students to a setting that takes into consideration best practices for the school community.
“Rivier remains committed to you as we work together to create an environment that supports safety and your continuing academic goals,” Buley wrote.