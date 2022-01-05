At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed Wednesday when a blaze tore through a crowded Philadelphia rowhouse, fire officials said.
Eight people escaped the fire in the city’s Fairmount district, and first responders took an adult and a child to hospitals, First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy told reporters.
“This is, without a doubt, one of the most tragic days in our city’s history,” Mayor Jim Kenney, D, said.
Firefighters said they arrived at the home in the 800 block of N. 23rd Street about 6:40 a.m. to find heavy fire emanating from the second floor of the three-story rowhouse. The fire was under control about 50 minutes later, officials said.
The home, operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, had a number of working, battery-operated smoke detectors at its last inspection, Murphy said, but several were not operating at the time of the fire. Officials have not yet determined the fire’s origin or how the smoke detectors failed. While Murphy said the blaze was “not necessarily suspicious,” the city’s fire marshal is investigating.
Roughly 26 people lived in the rowhouse, Murphy said, including eight on the first floor and 18 in a unit spanning the second and third floors. He said he was unaware of the city’s occupancy limits for that kind of home but noted that the number “is a tremendous amount of people to be living in a duplex.”
The house is located yards from an elementary and middle school and the Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison, in a neighborhood that is home to several of the city’s museums.
Wednesday’s fire joins several major home blazes in Philadelphia’s history, including the 1985 MOVE bombing — which started a fire that killed 11 — and an inferno in 1850 that killed 44 in the Old City neighborhood.