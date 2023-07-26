COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The three former Colorado Springs residents found dead at a Gunnison County campsite were attempting to live “off the grid” — namely, to get as far from civilization as possible, according to a relative who knew them well.

Rebecca Vance, 42, Christine Vance, 41, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son were found July 9 at a remote camping area in Gunnison County when a hiker discovered the badly decomposed remains of one of the campers and notified authorities. Gunnison County deputies later found the other two bodies in similarly advanced states of decomposition.