Five people were killed after a plane crashed in Little Rock on Wednesday, shortly after taking off from a nearby airport.
A twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200 plane departed Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and crashed about a mile away, near a 3M industrial plant that makes roofing granules. Emergency responders were alerted of the crash at 12:02 p.m., the City of Little Rock Fire Department said.
All five victims, including the pilot, were employees of CTEH, a North Little Rock-based environmental consulting firm. They were flying aboard an aircraft owned by the company. The employees had been on their way to respond to a deadly explosion that took place at a metals plant in Ohio earlier this week, a CTEH official said.
"Right now, there are no survivors that we can find," Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesperson for Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, told reporters. He added that the weather was "not that good" at the time of the flight, but that investigators must still determine the cause of the crash.
The fire department, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to immediately investigate the crash. The National Transport Safety Board is also investigating.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock had warned of rain showers and thunderstorms in the area around the time of the flight.
The King Air 200 is a twin turboprop plane that is commonly used for business travel. It has also been used in pilot training and data gathering missions conducted by the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center.
A plane of the same model crashed in the United Kingdom in October 2015, killing the pilot and the sole passenger. Later that year, 10 people died aboard a King Air 200 chartered by India's Border Security Force after it crashed in Delhi.