A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School, following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

 NICOLE HESTER/USA TODAY NETWORK

NASHVILLE -- A 28-year-old armed with two rifles and a handgun killed at least three children and three adults Monday at a private Nashville grade school where the shooter was previously a student, authorities said. The shooter is dead after being "engaged" by police, they said.

Three "pediatric patients" with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical center spokesperson Craig Boerner. "All three were pronounced dead after arrival," Boerner said. Authorities confirmed later that three adults had died.