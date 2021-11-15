A 9-year-old boy crushed during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston died Sunday, bringing the death toll from the catastrophic concert to 10.
Ezra Blount had been watching from his dad's shoulders as Travis Scott rapped from the elaborate stage, when the crowd surged forward. His father, Treston Blount, struggled for air and lost consciousness, he later recounted in an online fundraiser, and Ezra fell to the ground and was trampled.
He was taken to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma on life support, suffering from significant trauma in his brain, liver and kidney. He died Sunday, according to a statement released by the family's lawyers, becoming the youngest person to die from injuries sustained at the festival.
"The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Alex and Bob Hilliard and Paul Grinke said in a joint statement. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking."
Crump is representing the family in a complaint filed last week in Harris County district court. The lawsuit, part of a mounting legal fallout, named defendants including Scott, his record label Cactus Jack, national promoter Live Nation Entertainment, Texas-based organizer ScoreMore and security companies hired for the Astroworld Festival.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, D, said on Twitter that he was "saddened to learn of Ezra's death this evening."
"Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come," he wrote. "May God give them strength. RIP Ezra."
Authorities have opened a criminal investigation into how the crowd surge occurred. The boy was among at least 25 fans who were hospitalized when the crowd suddenly pressed toward the stage where Scott was performing.
"We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family," the lawyers for the family said Sunday. "But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."
The boy's father and grandmother couldn't immediately be reached for comment late Sunday.
The elementary school student traveled from his home in Dallas to attend the event with his dad, in what was supposed to be a father-son bonding experience, his grandfather Bernon Blount told local television station KTRK last week. The station was the first to report that the child was among the injured. Describing Ezra as "a baby," he said he was "just going to a concert to have a good time with his father." The rapper was one of his favorite artists.