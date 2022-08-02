U.S. Justice department sues Idaho over state law that imposes near total abortion ban in Washington

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta delivers remarks during the announcement that the U.S. is suing Idaho over a state law that imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion while Attorney General Merrick Garland looks on, at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON -- The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking the first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Idaho, says the state's abortion ban violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law that compels hospitals receiving federal funds to provide emergency medical care.