WASHINGTON - Officials said Thursday that they are investigating "an active bomb threat" near the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Police said in a Twitter message that they were checking out a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress in Washington. The Cannon, Jefferson and Madison office buildings have been evacuated. Police said there is a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress. Congress is not in session this week.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and D.C. police said they are assisting the Capitol Police with the incident.
Metro said its trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines are bypassing the Capitol South station because of the situation. Shuttle buses are being requested, and riders are expected to see delays on those three lines.
In a Twitter message, the Capitol Police advised people to "stay away from the area."
The library is located at Independence Avenue and Second Street SE, near the Capitol and House office complex.
In an alert to those in the Cannon House Office Building, officials said they should stay calm and relocate to the Longworth House Office Building, using the complex's tunnels.
Many of those who were evacuated from nearby offices on the Hill appeared calm and were seen carrying laptops and chargers as they left the area.