PARLER-M&A/KANYE WEST

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, in July of 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

Adidas AG is immediately terminating its partnership with Kanye West, the sporting goods maker said on Tuesday, reacting to a rash of offensive behavior from the American rapper and designer.

The decision comes after Adidas put the sponsorship, which has produced several hot-selling Yeezy branded sneakers, under review earlier this month following its efforts to privately resolve the issue.