Police in Kansas raided a local newspaper and its publisher's home on Friday, seizing computers and other records - an action that sparked outrage from First Amendment advocates and that may have contributed to the death of the paper's 98-year-old co-owner on Saturday.

The raid unfolded in Marion, a town about 60 miles north of Wichita, and appears to have stemmed from a dispute between a local restaurant owner and her estranged husband in a divorce proceeding.