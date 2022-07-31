TIERRA MONTE, N.M. — After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials.

The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed fires to reduce wildfire risk. The burns went out of control after a series of missteps, torching 432 residences and over 530 square miles of mostly privately owned forests and meadows, much of it held by members of centuries-old Indo-Hispano ranching communities.