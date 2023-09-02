ENTER-JIMMY-BUFFETT-IS-BOSTON-HOSPITAL-3-MI.jpg

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band perform during their concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Jimmy Buffett, the American singer-songwriter who went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation "Margaritaville" commercial empire, has died at the age of 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on the website said on Saturday.