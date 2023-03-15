OMB Director Young testifies on President Biden's proposed budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young is questioned by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) as she testifies before a Senate Budget Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON -- The Senate Budget Committee debated Democratic President Joe Biden's $6.8 trillion budget proposal on Wednesday, as new financial strains at Credit Suisse threatened to raise the stakes in a partisan standoff over spending and debt.

Biden's proposal is an early step in a negotiation over fiscal 2024 spending with Republicans who control the House of Representatives, who say they will refuse to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to sharp spending cuts.