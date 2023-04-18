WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court should restrict the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone, anti-abortion-rights groups challenging the medication’s federal regulatory approval told the justices in a filing Tuesday, urging them to implement curbs ordered by a federal judge in Texas.

The challengers urged the Court to reject emergency requests by President Joe Biden’s administration and the pill’s manufacturer to halt the April 7 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, that would greatly limit mifepristone’s distribution, while litigation proceeds.