After weeks of waiting, student loan borrowers can now apply for President Joe Biden's program to receive up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

Biden officially launched the application Monday after the Education Department opened the form over the weekend as part of a beta test, hoping to find and remedy any glitches on the site. Eight million people have applied to date, the president said. He estimates that the White House has received some 10,000 letters from borrowers praising one of his signature economic policies.