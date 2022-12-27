America Fest, an event organized by Turning Point USA, in Phoenix

Kari Lake speaks during a right-wing gathering known as America Fest, an event organised by Turning Point USA, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

 JIM URQUHART

An Arizona judge on Tuesday rejected Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs's request to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state's election results.

Lake had filed a lawsuit alleging voter fraud and challenging the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a bid to be declared the winner despite a lack of evidence. The suit was rejected by the Superior Court in Maricopa County on Saturday.