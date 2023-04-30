Texas manhunt subject Francisco Oropeza appears in photo released by FBI

The search for a Texas man who allegedly gunned down five neighbors Friday after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard continued Sunday afternoon as residents expressed alarm that he remained on the run.

Law enforcement officers initially searched for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, in a wooded area near the Cleveland, Texas, neighborhood where the shooting occurred, but they eventually lost his trail. The FBI's Houston office on Sunday warned anyone who might see Oropeza not to confront him because he is considered "armed and dangerous."