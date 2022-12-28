Damages following a winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police and National Guard members were going door-to-door Wednesday to check on residents of some Buffalo neighborhoods following the deadly Christmas blizzard that dropped about 55 inches of snow on New York's second largest city.

The storm driven by an arctic blast brought freezing temperatures as far south as the Mexican border, leaving scores dead nationwide including 34 in Buffalo and surrounding Erie County and one in Niagara County.