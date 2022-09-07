WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted.

Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper, not electronically, had collected presidential documents going back several years, newspapers over a year old, briefing materials, event memos, and other souvenirs to mark presidential occasions, several former aides familiar with his exit told Reuters.