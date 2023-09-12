WASHINGTON -- As the U.S. hits a new record of billion dollar weather disasters this year, the Red Cross disaster relief agency is launching a $1 billion response effort as these events are expected to increase due to climate change. This year has seen a record 23 disasters that have each done more than $1 billion in damages, according to the U.S. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. That is already more than 2020's count of 22 billion-dollar disasters, with four months left to go.

"We don't have a break anymore," said Trevor Riggen, head of humanitarian services at the American Red Cross. Riggen said the country is now on pace for a billion dollar disaster nearly every week. "It is constant." Damages reported from this year's 23 disasters so far have cost $57.9 billion -- not including the costs from last month's Hurricane Idalia. Currently, 2023 is on pace to be the seventh most expensive year since 1980, according to a Reuters analysis of NOAA figures. But that figure is certain to rise, with the costliest disasters tending to hit during the North Atlantic hurricane season ending Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the agency could soon be adding two more events -- last month’s Hurricane Hilary in California and the ongoing Midwestern drought -- but has yet to finish tallying those damages. That frequency is challenging the way the Red Cross operates, Riggen told Reuters. As of this week, the Red Cross has 2,000 volunteers deployed after the deadly fires in Hawaii and storm devastation in Florida and other southern U.S. states.