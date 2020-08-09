WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old is dead and an off-duty police officer is fighting for her life after at least 21 people were shot when a dispute broke out early Sunday at a cookout attended by hundreds of people in Southeast Washington, authorities said.
D.C. police said at least three shooters opened fire from different locations at the gathering in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, in the city’s Greenway neighborhood, at about 12:30 a.m.
Victims scattered over several blocks, creating a sprawling crime scene. Police found 172 bullet casings. The dead teenager was identified as Christopher Brown. An unidentified off-duty police officer who apparently was at the party was critically injured and “fighting for her life,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said
“I really don’t understand how my child’s life is just gone,” said Christopher Brown’s mother, Artecka Brown, 33. She said she last spoke to her son two days ago when she hugged him and told him “I love you.”
Newsham said the officer who was shot is assigned to the First District station.
Sunday’s shootings came three weeks after nine people were shot in front of a restaurant on 14th Street in Columbia Heights in Northwest D.C. That shooting on the afternoon of July 19 left one of the victims dead.
But authorities were hard-pressed to recall another time when so many people were shot in a single incident.
More than 115 people have been slain in the District of Columbia this year, a 17 percent increase over this time in 2019, which ended the year with a decade high. Those killed include an 11-year-old boy shot at a stop-the-violence cookout on the Fourth of July and a 71-year-old shot while protecting her granddaughter.
D.C. officials have attributed some of the killings to disputes involving neighborhood crews and between people who know each other.
Newsham blames the availability of illegal firearms and says people caught using them are not deterred by the criminal justice system.
He also has said criminal suspects freed from jail because of the coronavirus pandemic are contributing to the violence.
Residents of the Greenway neighborhood said that the annual block party draws people from across the District. A flier advertised the fifth annual “34th-n-EAT” cookout beginning Saturday night, and indicated free food and drinks, with relatives of the teenage victim saying it drew an even larger crowd than in previous years.
The flier promised a “drama free event.”
Mari Doyle, 22, said she and her mother were returning to their home in the neighborhood Saturday evening when they heard gunfire. They immediately ducked and ran for cover.
“As soon as we got out the car, rounds went off,” said Doyle, who lives a block away from the shooting. “All you heard was people yelling for their friends.”
Brown said her son had a 1-year-old son and another child on the way. Christopher, the oldest of five boys, was planning to attend Kingsman Academy Public Charter School this fall in Northeast Washington.
Relatives say he’ll be remembered most for his dancing ability and signature smile.
Charisma Brown, Christopher’s aunt, expressed dismay that police did not break up the event sooner. She described it as a gathering of hundreds and said it had been advertised for days.
“If we’re in the coronavirus thing, why were they allowed to gather that big? Why were they allowed to throw a function that big?” she said. “They said there was a flier sent out, they knew about this. This wasn’t something that was hidden.
“My son’s 12. I’m scared for him to get older,” she said. Noting her nephew’s child:”They will never know how much of a beautiful soul their father has,” she said. “They will never know.”
D.C. officials said the hundreds of people at the party made it a clear violation of orders from Mayor Muriel Bowser that limits gatherings to 50 people because of the pandemic and requires people to wear masks. Violations carry fines up to $1,000.
Authorities have struggled with how to address mass gatherings, which have been reported in several areas around the District. Bowser and Newsham have stressed trying to encourage compliance, rather than enforcement.
But on Sunday, speaking from the scene of the shooting, Bowser indicated police may start taking tougher action. She noted that public drinking and marijuana use, along with large gatherings, are prohibited.
“It’s very important that as a community we have a zero-tolerance for this activity,” Bowser said, noting police will have to make some “difficult decisions” and “break up these events.”
Bowser added, “And the community is going to have to understand that some people may have to go to jail.
“We know it’s summer time, people have been cooped up and they don’t have a lot of places to go,” she said. “There have been cookouts that have happened peacefully for years and years that are spinning out of control.”
Newsham said police officers had stopped by the party, but they did not initially have enough officers to break it up. The chief said the officers’ response is under review.
Dexter L. Humphry, an advisory neighborhood commission member for the area that includes Greenway, said the people who organized the party should be held responsible, and fined. The people who attended, he said, “are putting themselves at risk, and putting other people’s lives in jeopardy.”
Humphry said sending a few police officers to break up a party with hundreds of attendies “could cause a riot.” He said word needs to get out to residents “that we’ve got to stop having these parties.”
Patricia Howard-Chittams, an ANC representative for the Greenway neighborhood, said it is hard to get the word out to residents. “We can only hope that people will follow the instructions given out by the mayor and the health commissioner,” she said. “Unfortunately, some people in this community think they are immune.”
Howard-Chittams said there are several hotspots in and around Greenway in which large gatherings occur, including one less than a mile away where critics on social media noted no masks, no social distancing and plenty of alcohol.
“These are not new hotspots,” she said. “The police have been well aware of these for years.”
But, Howard-Chittams noted recent efforts to defund police and concerns over police conduct in the wake of the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minnesapolis. “Unfortunately, the police have been neutered by the politicians,” she said. “It’s hard for the police to do what they are expected to do, and the job they want to do.”