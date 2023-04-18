Aftermath of the collapse of a parking garage in the Manhattan borough of New York City

A view from above a collapsed parking garage in the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media. At least one person died and five were injured in the collapse.

 ANDREW SHULMAN / TWITTER @MOBILEHEALTHINC

NEW YORK — A four-story parking structure collapsed in New York City’s lower Manhattan near Pace University on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were in the building, authorities said.

Emergency personnel deploying robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure because of unstable conditions were checking the site for any further casualties, but authorities said they believed everyone who was in the building had been accounted for.