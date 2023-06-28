FILE PHOTO: Tesla urges EPA to finalize tougher US heavy-duty emissions cuts

Tesla’s new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, on Nov. 16, 2017.

 Alexandria Sage/Reuters

The trade group representing nearly all major automakers wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to soften its proposal to sharply cut vehicle emissions through 2032 saying it is “neither reasonable nor achievable.”

The EPA said in April the proposed 2027-2032 standards would cut emissions by 56% compared to the existing 2026 requirements, or 13% annual average pollution cuts.