A large tree fell during rainstorms in Sacramento, California

A drone view of a tree that fell during a winter storm with high winds in Sacramento, California, U.S. January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

 FRED GREAVES

Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity Sunday, another result of storms that have brought deadly flooding and are expected to further drench the state in the coming days.

Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and brought its most intense weather Saturday night. It unleashed high winds that contributed to more than a half-million customers being without power early Sunday, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.