Preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Bermuda

Drew Hendseron prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Somerset, Bermuda, on Thursday.

 REUTERS

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Bermudians boarded up windows and stocked up on groceries and flashlight batteries as Hurricane Fiona drew nearer on Thursday after causing several deaths and leaving many people sweltering without power in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Scott Barnes, who fishes for mahi-mahi and tuna, was adding three or four anchors to a boat moored near the shore, and planned to move his two other boats to a protective cove to shelter them from the worst of the Category 4 storm.