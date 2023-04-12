Xylazine, an animal sedative

Xylazine, an animal sedative increasingly mixed into the illegal fentanyl supply, “is a dangerous drug,” said Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. 

 Derek Montgomery/Washington Post

The Biden administration labeled fentanyl mixed with a powerful animal sedative called xylazine an "emerging threat" on Wednesday - a designation aimed at prioritizing federal resources to boost testing and treatment, and stanching the illegal supply of the tranquilizer.

The declaration is the latest effort by federal officials to crack down on xylazine, also known as "tranq," an animal sedative that is not approved for human consumption and can cause flesh wounds that sometimes lead to amputations. Officials are also investigating how xylazine plays into opioid overdose deaths, noting there has been a surge in deaths linked to the tranquilizer.