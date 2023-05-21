debtceiling-talks

From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) attend a portrait unveiling on Capitol Hill for former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on May 17, 2023. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

 Jabin Botsford

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt limit on Monday after a "productive" phone call as the president headed back to Washington, the two sides said on Sunday.

McCarthy, speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol following the call, said there were positive discussions on solving the crisis and that staff-level talks were set to resume later on Sunday.