U.S. President Joe Biden participates in the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", in Selma

President Joe Biden speaks, during the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", when state troopers beat peaceful voting rights protesters who were marching against discrimination, at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, U.S. March 5, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

SELMA, Alabama -- President Joe Biden arrived in Alabama Sunday to press his case for stronger voting rights during a visit to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters marching against discrimination.

Biden's trip to Selma is his latest event aimed at underscoring his commitment to Black voters, who helped propel him to the White House and remain a key constituency going into his expected 2024 reelection bid.