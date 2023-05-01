U.S. President Joe Biden holds event marking National Small Business Week at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden speaks on a phone following an event marking National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury warned on Monday that it could run short of cash to pay all of the government's bills as soon as June without a debt limit increase, prompting President Joe Biden to summon the top four congressional leaders to the White House to try to avert a fiscal crisis.

A person familiar with the plans told Reuters that Biden called Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Jerusalem, as well as House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell and invited them to a meeting on May 9 to talk about the debt ceiling and federal spending.