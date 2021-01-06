President-elect Joe Biden said the violent actions by protesters Wednesday inside the Capitol "borders on sedition."
Speaking on national television, the former vice president said that for demonstrators to storm the Capitol, smash windows, occupy offices, invade Congress and threaten the safety of duly elected officials, "It's not a protest, it's insurrection."
"You've heard me say before in different context, the words of a president matter," Biden said. "No matter how good or bad that president is.
"At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite.
"Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."
Trump put out a video addressing his supporters in which he repeated his claims of a stolen election. “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.
"Go home with love & in peace," Trump said. "Remember this day forever!” The video was later removed from social media.
A handful of congressional Republicans turned on Trump on Wednesday after the crowd stormed the Capitol building.
"We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realDonaldTrump, you need to call this off," Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who supports Trump, posted on Twitter as demonstrators broke windows to gain entry to the Capitol.
Rep. James French Hill of Arkansas, who has voted with Trump more than 95% of the time, told CNBC: "The president bears part of the responsibility for the heated rhetoric."
Trump supporters burst into the halls of Congress as Trump's Republican allies aired their objections to the certification of the presidential election won by Biden.
"I could not agree more with President-elect Biden's statement to the nation," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally, said in a statement on Twitter that did not mention Trump.
Without naming Trump, Republican former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a frequent Trump critic, pointed the finger directly.
"What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," Romney said. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy."