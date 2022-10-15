Biden stops for an ice cream in Portland, Oregon

President Joe Biden and Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek stop for an ice cream, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

PORTLAND, Ore. -- President Joe Biden warned Saturday that former President Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party would spill into state government during an event to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor.

Biden, who is finishing a western travel swing that included stops in Colorado and California, came to Oregon in part to help Kotek, who supporters hope will keep the governorship in Democratic hands in a state the president won handily in 2020.