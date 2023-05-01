WASHINGTON - President Biden on Monday used a White House event celebrating small-business owners -- typically a constituency embraced by Republicans -- to call on the GOP-led House to back off its insistence that raising the nation's debt ceiling be conditioned on steep spending cuts and rolling back several of Biden's priorities.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, Biden said lawmakers need to protect the economy by raising the debt limit without what he characterized as "reckless hostage taking" by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his allies. Biden argued the consequences would be dire -- including for small-business owners -- if the spending cuts required by the bill that narrowly passed the House last week ever materialized.