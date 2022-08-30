U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes Barre

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- President Joe Biden vowed to ban assault weapons and fund police officers in a speech marking the first of three visits over a week to the political battleground of Pennsylvania ahead of November's congressional elections.

Biden has called on Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programs and providing some of that money to police to reduce gun crime, which has surged in the United States. The Democratic president also criticized Republican lawmakers who have opposed his plans to fund law enforcement and cut gun violence.