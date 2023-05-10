U.S. President Biden visits SUNY Westchester Community College Valhalla in Valhalla, New York

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the federal government's debt limit during a visit to SUNY Westchester Community College Valhalla in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the U.S. economy into a recession that would kill thousands of jobs.

"We've got to fight. We're going to win this fight," Biden said at a flag-bedecked event at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York.