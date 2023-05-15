Bidens attend granddaughter's commencement

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are seated with son Hunter Biden on Monday at the University of Pennsylvania graduation ceremony in Philadelphia where their granddaughter, Maisy, Hunter's daughter, received her degree. The president plans to meet again today with congressional leaders over raising the nation's debt ceiling.

 AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES/REUTERS

President Biden said Monday that he plans to meet again Tuesday with top congressional leaders to continue talks on the budget and debt limit as the federal government risks running out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1.

Biden confirmed plans for the meeting during a brief interaction with reporters in Philadelphia, a day after saying he was "optimistic" that an accord could be reached with Republicans to avert a fiscal catastrophe.