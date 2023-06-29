U.S. President Biden speaks about Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, during brief remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Thursday.

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said it would be a mistake to expand the membership of the U.S. Supreme Court after it struck down race-conscious admission considerations on Thursday but thinks the institution is out of touch with basic American values.

The president’s comments came hours after the Supreme Court struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.