U.S. President Biden hosts black tie dinner for nation's Governors

Country music star Brad Paisley performs in the East Room for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and for governors and their spouses at the White House in Washington, D.C., Saturday. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden appealed to Republican and Democratic governors on Saturday to continue working across political divides to improve Americans' lives and rebuild the economy after the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a black-tie dinner at the White House, attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and 31 governors, Biden said the passage of laws on investing in infrastructure and domestic manufacture of semiconductors was evidence of "some bipartisan progress" among Republicans and Democrats.