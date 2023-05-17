WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday they aimed to reach a deal by Sunday to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

After a months-long standoff, the Democratic president and the speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday agreed to negotiate directly on a deal. An agreement needs to be reached and passed by both chambers of Congress before the federal government runs out of money to pay its bills, as soon as June 1.