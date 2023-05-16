WASHINGTON -- Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy sat down on Tuesday to try to make progress on a deal to raise the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert an economically catastrophic default.

They have little time to reach a deal. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday reiterated its warning that it could run short of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1, which would trigger a default that economists say would be likely to spark a sharp economic downturn.