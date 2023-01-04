U.S. President Biden visits Kentucky to push his economic and infrastructure spending plans

President Joe Biden greets Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., during an event to tout the new Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

COVINGTON, Ky. -- President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come.

As hardline Republicans create turmoil in the House of Representatives by blocking the rest of the party's chosen leader, Kevin McCarthy, Biden and McConnell's visit painted a sharp contrast -- and that's just what Biden aides and allies are hoping for.