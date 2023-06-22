India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy listen behind him in the House Chamber on Thursday.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hailed a new era in the U.S.-India relationship after rolling out the White House red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, touting deals on defense and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence.

The partnership is “stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history,” Biden told reporters at a joint press conference with Modi, and the economic relationship is “booming,” with trade more than doubling over the past decade.